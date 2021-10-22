Swedish House Mafia make surprise return with tour announcement

Swedish House Mafia is returning with a bang after announcing their tour

Swedish House Mafia have announced their return with a major surprise.

The supergroup revealed that they are going on tour for the first time in a decade.

It didn’t end there as the announcement came with a revelation that they have released a new single featuring The Weeknd.

The group last toured in 2012 and with their new track Moth to a Flame, which is part of their upcoming album Paradise Again, fans are no doubt over the moon.

The EDM group with begin their tour next July in Miami and then make 44 stops across the US and Europe.

