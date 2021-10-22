Swedish House Mafia make surprise return with tour announcement

Swedish House Mafia have announced their return with a major surprise.
The supergroup revealed that they are going on tour for the first time in a decade.
It didn’t end there as the announcement came with a revelation that they have released a new single featuring The Weeknd.
The group last toured in 2012 and with their new track Moth to a Flame, which is part of their upcoming album Paradise Again, fans are no doubt over the moon.
The EDM group with begin their tour next July in Miami and then make 44 stops across the US and Europe.
Take a look:
'My gift to my hotties,' Meghan Thee Stallion cheers her fans
Adele proved to be a Celine Dion superfan after revealing that she has framed a rather unhygienic item of the singer's
Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi is listed 11th in row
Angelina Jolie highlights her thoughts on the blessings of femininity and being born a woman
Riz Ahmed questioned stereotyping of Muslims in films
Ananya Panday's house in Bandra was raided by the anti-drugs agency officials on Wednesday