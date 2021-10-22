Khloe Kardashian said, "I am so impressed by the woman, mother, sibling, friend you are to us all. Somehow you balance it all friends, family, business, law school…. It’s really something to witness Keeks.”

Khloe pays rich tribute to Kim Kardashian on her 41st birthday

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian paid rich tribute to her elder sister Kim Kardashian on 41st birthday saying ‘My entire life, I have adored you’.



Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared sweet throwback photos and video clips featuring Kim, and extended love to her.

She said, “Happy birthday my Keek a Leak!!! My entire life, I have adored you. Even when you didn’t think so, I was watching in amazement. I still am enamored by you. I am Constantly in awe. In awe of your bravery, your stillness, generosity, your unicorn like beauty, your confidence, your ability to give to so many people all at once. I can go on and on and on about the ways you take my breath away.”

Khloe further said, “I am so impressed by the woman, mother, sibling, friend you are to us all. Somehow you balance it all friends, family, business, law school…. It’s really something to witness Keeks.”

“You ride for yours: You’re someone I know will show up at any time, at any place. You will drop anything for the ones you love. Your heart is made out of magic and your spirit is pure and gentle. I know for certain, that no matter what happens to any of us, we will always be OK because we have one another.”

“I hope you have the happiest of birthdays Keeks! I pray that every wish you have, comes true. You are so deserving of everything beautiful in this world! I love you beyond description!! In every lifetime before and later, I love you. Until the end of time, I love you!!! @kimkardashian,” Khloe concluded.

