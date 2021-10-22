Alec Baldwin shot prop gun that killed woman on movie set, investigation reveals

Alec Baldwin was concluded to be the man who fired the prop gun that unfortunately killed one and injured another.
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, made the revelation in a statement revealing that the actor killed a cinematographer and injured the director on set for a movie shoot in Mexico.
According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged.
Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.
The dead woman, who was 42 years old, had been airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital where she later died of her injuries.
The second person was taken by ambulance to a different hospital where he was said to be receiving emergency care.
Baldwin co-produces, and stars as Harland Rust, an outlaw whose grandson is convicted of murder, and who goes on the run with him when the boy is sentenced to hang for the crime.
Their new song "Anniversary" celebrates the 40 years since they released their first album in 1981.
Adele says that he son's response in the womb during her time recording Skyfall made her feel that he did not like it
The Queen sparked health concerns after she was seen using a walking stick and later canceled her Northern Ireland tour
Sheeran will read I Talk Like a River by Jordan Scot
Beyonce drops new track
Kris Jenner posts a rare selfie shot of her with no makeup on