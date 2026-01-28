Kristen Stewart gets honest about staying in US after Trump tariff plans

Kristen Stewart admitted she might leave the United States soon.

In a recent chat with The Times, the actor-director opened up about filming in her home country after recent tariff plans on the film industry by Donald Trump.

She shared that she shot her new film, The Chronology of Water, in Latvia, as it "would have been impossible to do in the [U.S.]" as “reality is breaking completely under [President Donald] Trump.”

Kristen admitted that she is terrified by the tariffs that are yet to be imposed.

However, she considered moving out to another country.

"But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in."

Kristen resides in Los Angeles and New York. When asked about continuing to live in the US, the actress replied, “Probably not."

"I can’t work freely there. But I don’t want to give up completely," she added. "I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people.”

“It’s how I relate to the world. I’m always going, ‘How are we going to make that into a movie?’ "

As reported by The New York Post, Trump said, “I’m going to be putting tariffs on movies from outside of the country — if they’re made in Canada, if they’re made in all these places, because Los Angeles has lost the movie industry."