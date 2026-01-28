Ryan Reynolds breaks silence over unsealed text amid Blake Lively's case
Blake Lively's legal trial against Justin Baldoni is all set to begin in May
Ryan Reynolds will "always" stand up for his wife Blake Lively.
As the actor's private text exchange with Lively was released in an unsealed court doc amid the actress's ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar, Justin Baldoni, a spokesperson of the Deadpool actor spoke out.
The representative told Puck News, "Yes, Ryan got involved — what husband wouldn’t support his wife and the mother of his children?"
"He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so," his rep continued in a statement.
"If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn’t angry enough. He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always."
For those unversed, Lively filed a legal case against Baldoni in late 2024 for sexual harassment and an alleged smear campaign against her, which Baldoni had denied.
Baldoni later countersued Lively but his case was dismissed by the court in June 2025.
A trial is all set to begin for Lively's case in May.
