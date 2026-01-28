Khloe, Kim Kardashian get real about airing family drama on reality show: 'Good, put it on'

Khloe, Kim Kardashian get real about airing family drama: 'Good, put it on'

Kardashian sisters, Khloe and Kim, recently opened up about what it's like to have their lives filmed for years.

During Kim's special appearance on Khloe's podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the duo talked about some wild moments caught on camera.

“Think about having literally every single day of your life filmed for like 15 years, and it's just there,” Khloe said. “I don't even want to know what's on the editing floor."

While looking back at their fighting scene which they initially worried would air later, became fans favorite.

While recalling an altercation between her and Kim during a season 7 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Khloe recalled Kim accused her of being unsupportive and jealous over a Bentley and hit her with a bag.

Kim shared that not everyone was open about letting go of their family drama on TV screens, saying mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian “pull back a lot.”

“I'm just like, ‘Why?’ ” Kim said, while Khloé added, “Let it go!”

Kim also recalled Kourtney warning her about a comment involving their Italy weddings.

“Kourtney, when I said, ‘I got married in Italy, she got married in Italy,’ " Kim recalled. “When I said that whole thing, she's like, ‘You look like a lunatic. You have to take this out. You look insane.’ I go, ‘Perfect. Put it on. It's making it.’ She was like, ‘No, no, I'm telling you, sister to sister, you look crazy.’ And I was like, ‘Good. I love it.' "

Kim added, “I can really step back and look from a producer's eye.”