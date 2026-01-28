Stephen Colbert shares raw feelings as 'The Late Show' enters final months

Stephen Colbert is getting honest about the end of The Late Show, which is only a few months away.

During the upcoming episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Colbert revealed his emotions as his own late-night talk show is slated to end in four months.

"It feels real now," Colbert told Seth Meyers, in a teaser clip posted on the show's Instagram account. "It did not feel... I mean, I know it was real, but now, there's four months left."

He went on to explain to Meyers that he enjoys doing the show with the staffer on his program as some coworkers have been linked with him since the beginning of his career.

"Listen, you can do comedy in a lot of different places, [but] there's no place like the Ed Sullivan Theater," Colbert said, referring to the set where his show is filmed. "But it's really the people. That's really what I care about. That's really what I'm going to miss more than anything."

As Deadline reported, the final show of the late-night talk show will air on Thursday, May 21.

He announced the show's end news during a July 17 episode.

“Before we start the show, I want you to know something that I found out just last night, next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May," Colbert said during his opening monologue.