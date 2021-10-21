Ananya Panday questioned over recovered chats from Aryan Khan’s phone

Ananya Panday being questioned over the chat contents recovered from Aryan Khan’s phone

Ananya Panday is currently facing probing questioning after chats exchanged between her and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan were recovered by local authorities.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team reached out to Ananya at Chunky Panday’s residence at Khar West, Mumbai this Thursday.

The actress was summoned for a 2 pm questioning and the authorities have also taken away the star’s phone due to protocol.

At the same time, a separate NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat for paperwork and up till now, the actor has been able to receive an 18-minute visitation with his son, through an intercom.

Aryan has been in police custody since he was arrested during a routine cruise ship drug raid on the 3rd of October.