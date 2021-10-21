Inside Shah Rukh Khan's emotional in-person meeting with Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan visited his son Aryan Khan for the first time in-person

Shah Rukh Khan finally met his son Aryan Khan for the first time in person and was very emotional about it.

According to sources, the meeting was one that moved the Bollywood actor’s emotions as the two previously only communicated via video call.

The meeting comes after Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected for the second time.

During the visitation, two jail guards were present as the two spoke on the intercom with a grill and glass wall dividing them.

As per jail sources, Shah Rukh asked his son whether he was eating properly to which the 23-year-old shared that he was not fond of the jail food.

After that, the actor requested the jail officials if his son could be given homemade meals to which he was informed that he needs to get permission from the court.