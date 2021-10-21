'It's not about them, it's not about Kourtney,' says insider

Scott Disick takes break from Kardashians after ex Kourtney's engagement

Scott Disick is braving through Kourtney Kardashian's engagement announcement.

The TV personality, who shares three children- Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6- with ex Kourtney Kardashian, is trying to process the engagement news of the mother of his children.

"Scott hasn't really wanted to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn't feel like he'd have to," says a family source. "At first, it seemed like it was just a casual relationship to him, nothing serious. So he pretty much put that on mute. Hasn't been giving it too much brainpower, thinking that eventually, they'd break up."

On Sunday, the eldest sister of the Kar-Jenner clan, Kourtney, announced her engagement to beau Travis Barker after sharing intimate photos from their date at Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, Calif.

The source continues, "But that didn't happen and now he's being forced to deal with it, which is uncomfortable. He knows he has to lean into the discomfort and get past it. He understands that it's not Kourtney's job or Travis's job to make him okay with this. It's his job, and if he's going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has been, he has to process this and make his peace with it."

The insider went on to reveal that the distancing is necessary for Disick to come to terms with his ex's romantic milestone.

"It's not about them, it's not about Kourtney. It's about him needing some time to process this and deal with it on his own, without them. He'll come around soon."

Kardashian and Disick dated on and off for 10 years before breaking up for in 2015