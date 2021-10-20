Queen Elizabeth's latest move suggests she won't step down as monarch

Queen Elizabeth turned 95 in April, days after her husband Prince Philip died at age 99

The Queen's comment that you are "as old as you feel" is also a nudge to let us all know she is not going to step down as Monarch, said royal expert Angela Levin on Wednesday.



She was commenting on reports that Queen Elizabeth turned down "Oldie of The Year" award from a tabloid.

The Queen , 95, turned down the award, saying "you are only as old as you feel and she doesn’t believe she fits the criteria."

According to royal correspondent Richard Palmer, this year’s main Oldie of the Year award went to the French-American actress, dancer and writer Leslie Caron, 90.

The Queen turned 95 on April 2021. Her husband Prince Philip died at the age of 99 in April, days before the Queen's birthday.

