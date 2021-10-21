Dwayne Johnson weighs in on the advice he’s collected over the years for anyone facing immense pressure

Dwayne Johnson addresses soothing tactics for those undergoing ‘immense pressure’

Dwayne Johnson recently sat down for a chat and addressed his personal advice for anyone that’s undergoing extreme and immense bouts of pressure.

The Rock shared his thoughts during a Vanity Fair interview and was also quoted saying, I think the most important thing to remember when you’re dealing with immense pressure, for me, is to stay calm and it’s in the calmness, amidst the calamity that you’re going through that you try to gain your clarity and focus cause it helps you make the decision.”

“And I also have found that I’m in a position these days where, in a highly stressful situation there are a lot of people who look to me and my reactions to something that will, in turn, affect how they respond and how they react to the stress or the difficult scenario."



Before concluding he added, "So I try to keep those things in mind and try to remain calm so I make the best decision possible.”



