Taraji P. Henson hints at launching her music career, says 'it's never too late'

Taraji P. Henson, reveals her plans to launch her career as a singer as it's 'never late to live'

Hollywood actor, Taraji P. Henson, during her interview with Women’s Health, has revealed that she is planning to embark upon her career as a singer since it's 'never late to live our wildest dreams'.

The Acrimony actor who studied musical theater at Howard University shared that she has been preparing her maiden EP which she plans to release early next year.

Sharing her new journey, the 51-year-old actor expressed that, "I’ve been secretly working on an EP. But it wasn’t like, 'Taraji wants to sing,’ and then 20 writers come and bring me their songs.”

The Oscar-nominated actor added that she likes to write her own songs, rather than having others do it for her.

She also talked about her health issues during her cover story interview and added, “I want people to know that it's never too late for anything. You can get your health together and live out your wildest dreams."

The Hidden Figures actor is not entirely new to music as she has also recently played a singing role in Disney Plus’s Muppets Haunted Mansion.