Jamie Lynn Spears ‘shocked’ over charity’s refusal to accept donation: source

Sources reveal Jamie Lynn Spears was left ‘shocked’ when she learned that a charity had refused to accept her charitable donation from book sales.

For those unversed, Jamie initially intended to donate a portion of all proceedings she received for her book Things I Should Have Said to This Is My Brave.

The donation was supposed to go to a mental health nonprofit but she was caught off guard by their public refusal to accept the donation.

The news has been brought to light by a source close to People magazine and according to their findings, “Jamie Lynn was totally blindsided by them publicly walking away. The organization was recommended and vetted and knew we were donating, but they've been overwhelmed."

The source also went on to claim, "Unfortunately with them backing out, they are essentially saying that one person's mental health struggles are more valid and important than another.”

“They took a clear stand on whose story they thought had more value to them. Seems their actions don't align with their mission of supporting all voices."