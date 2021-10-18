Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly put on PDA-packed display during concert

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are known for their PDA packed displays on the red carpet and social media

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly put on a show as they turned up the heat at his most recent concert.

The actress showed her support to her man at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Jennifer’s Body actress packed on the PDA at the concert, something which is not new as the couple is known to display their love on the red carpet and on social media.

Their PDA-packed moment comes after it was reported that Megan and her ex Brian Austin Green are very close to being officially divorced.

As per TMZ, the former couple did not have a prenup so by California law they are to split everything that they have acquired during their 10-year marriage.