Camila Cabello addresses issues making friends in Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello recently sat down for a chat and addressed the struggles she had when trying to connect to people during her days in Fifth Harmony.



Cabello got candid while speaking to Bustle and was also quoted saying, “It’s a pinky swear to her to remember, no matter what happens, everything is gonna turn out well. There’s no telling how, but it always does.”



During her interview, she also admitted that it's been ‘hard’ for her to get close to people, even her Fifth Harmony bandmates. Her troubles were so large that she mainly spent time with her mother whenever she had moments to spare.

“I’ve been [working] since I was 15,” she also added. “I’ve been travelling so much, and it’s been really hard for me to water the soil for friendships.”

“It was always me and my mom. Probably to the extreme. Because I never had any friends.”