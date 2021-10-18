‘Squid Game’ director hints at what could happen in the second season

'Squid Game' encircles around debt-ridden citizens who are offered a chance to win billions

Hwang Dong-hyuk, who directed Netflix's biggest show ever, Squid Game, is here to tease possible ideas for the second season.

While in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the 50-year-old director addressed the buzz around the second season of the show, hinting at some possible storylines.

“There are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed. For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, The Front Man,” he said.

“I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode,” he went on to say.

“I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season 2 storylines,” he said.

The super-hit show from South Korea, encircles around debt-ridden citizens who are offered a chance to win billions if they take part in a mysterious game that turns out to be lethal.