Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk seeing the unraveling of the ‘Sussex brand’ in the US

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at risk of seeing their entire brand unravel within the ‘gruelling’ United States.
This claim has been made by Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin who believes the couple has "depleted their value" by "spreading themselves around so much.”
Even Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden chimed in to say, "They do seem to be successful. The last job Harry got was at BetterUp, a start-up advising businesses on mental health and wellness.”
"And this week they announced they had a huge new investment in the company. So they seem good at attracting attention to these companies."
