Jaqueline Fernandez poses with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone: Watch Video

Jacqueline Fernandez has joined hands with famous Italian actor, Michele Morrone.
Morrone, who rose to fame as a global star with his role as Don Massimo Torricelli in movie 365 Days, is shooting with Jacqueline in Dubai.
A source close to the Indian actor dished her excitement ahead of the collaboration.
"Jacqueline Fernandez flew to Dubai a couple of days ago. She had a list of things lined up for her. She started off with finishing of the events first and the most awaited collaboration for later. Jacqueline is currently shooting with the Italian actor Michele Morrone for a project in Dubai,' said source.
Jacqueline's new photo shoot comes after the release of her horror-comedy film, Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.
