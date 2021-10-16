Kareena Kapoor shares first date with Saif Ali Khan on wedding anniversary

Kareena Kapoor is celebrating nine years of togetherness with Saif Ali Khan.
The Bollywood lovebirds, who are an inspiration to many fans out there, are marking almost a decade as a happily married couple.
Turning to her Instagram on Saturday morning, Kareena penned a heart-warming note for Saif, touching upon one of their first dates together.
"Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world," wrote Kareena alongside the photo.
In the picture, fans could spot both Kareena's arms wrapped around Saif while the duo smiled for the camera.
Kareena and Said tied the knot on October 16 in 2012. The lovebirds are parents to two boys- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
