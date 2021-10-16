Dwayne Johnson sheds light on where he feels ‘most at peace’

Dwayne Johnson recently sat down for a candid chat and reminisced over his most peaceful places and experiences in life.
The actor-turned-rapper weighed in on his pockets of peace while sitting down with Vanity Fair.
There he was quoted saying, “I feel at peace when… I’m somewhat isolated. And what I mean by that is, my family, is with me, of course.”
“Or sometimes they’re not, but I’m at peace when… I’m really surrounded by nothing but mother nature, and there’s no one else around. That’s when I feel at peace.”
