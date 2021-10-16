Britain’s Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin almost dies after his stunt went wrong

Jonathan Goodwin was almost killed during a stunt on America’s Got Talent: Extreme

Jonathan Goodwin, Britain’s Got Talent star, was left with brutal injuries after his stunt horrifically went wrong.



Goodwin was immediately airlifted to a trauma unit as he was in critical condition and almost killed after a daredevil stunt went wrong on stage.

The 41-year-old was almost killed during a stunt on America’s Got Talent: Extreme, in which he was suspended upside-down 70ft in the air from a wire in a straitjacket.

The performer was supposed to free himself and fall onto an air mattress below, but something went wrong with the stunt, leaving him ‘sandwiched’ between the two cars as they smashed together, bursting into flames as he fell to the ground and hit his head.



The production staff feared that the professional daredevil and escapologis was dead after he was unresponsive following the crash.

They added that he was ‘responsive when he was airlifted to a hospital and rushed into surgery’, and is believed to be in a trauma unit with his condition ‘unclear’.



Jonathan Goodwin had appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2020 and had returned to compete on the ‘Extreme’ version of the show.