Selena Gomez sheds light on her relationship with social media

Selena Gomez says her new way of dealing with social media has helped “save [her] life”

Singer and actress Selena Gomez has had a “healthy” relationship with social media since she began letting her assistant manage her accounts, which she says has made her "really happy".



Selena – who was once the most followed person on Instagram - deleted apps like Instagram and Twitter from her phone three years ago, and now only posts on the platforms by sending photos and captions to her assistant via text message, who then uploads them for her.



The 29-year-old superstar – says her new way of dealing with social media has helped “save [her] life”.

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ hitmaker said: "I do all of my posts through texting my assistant and the caption that I want.

“I say that because that's a huge, significant part of why I feel like I've been as healthy as I have been. I'm completely unaware of, actually, what's going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy. And maybe that doesn't make everybody else happy, but for me, it's really saved my life."

Singing sensation Selena Gomez chose to undergo her drastic social media cleanse after she felt it was “uncontrollable” to have her personal life “spread out” online.