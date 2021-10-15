Howie Mandel explains why he fainted in a coffee shop

Howie Mandel has given fans a much needed answer regarding his health after he fainted at a coffee shop.
The America’s Got Talent judge shared that he underwent a medical procedure, a colonoscopy, and had a coffee causing him to become dehydrated and subsequently faint.
"I was dehydrated. I had a colonoscopy a few days ago," he said.
"You take a drink and you empty out," he said, before jokingly adding, "I had consensual diarrhea the entire night. Most people don’t ask for it. I took something that gives you consensual diarrhea and then I was dehydrated.
"The moment I woke up from the colonoscopy I worked,
"I did Logan Paul’s podcast and then I did [another] podcast. And all I kind of lived on was coffee and caffeine, which also exacerbates dehydration, I was told … Apparently when you do that you will pass out at Starbucks."
