Aryan Khan video calls Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri from jail

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan spoke to imprisoned son Aryan on Friday after authorities reserved the star kid's bail till October 20.
According to the sources, Aryan Khan made a video call to his parents from the phone provided to him at Arthur Road Jail.
During the conference call, Aryan told both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, about what has been happening over the days and where he is currently placed.
Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 over allegations of consuming and procuring drugs after the department raided a cruise ship party on which the star kid was on boarded.
