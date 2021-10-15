Matthew Mindler’s mom issues plea after autopsy results unearth cause of death

Matthew Mindler’s mother issues an urgent statement after results of the autopsy come to light

According to a coroner’s report, obtained by TMZ, the young boy died as a result of complications that arose due to “sodium nitrate toxicity.”



The young college student disappeared back in August, on the first week of classes at Millersville University, in Pennsylvania.

The cause of death has led Mindler’s mom to issue a statement in response to her grave loss and even admitted that her son’s internet search history hinted that he was rather interested in acquiring the compound.

she even admitted that while she knows her son had a painful history with anxiety, there were no indications he was ever suicidal.

Thus she wishes to spread awareness regarding the dangers of sodium nitrate as well as its lethal potential.

The actor’s mother even admitted that her son had purchased $15 worth of sodium nitrate from an online shipping service and that dose, according to officials, was enough to kill almost four people.