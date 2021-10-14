Dwayne Johnson sheds light on the best and worst things about being famous

Dwayne Johnson touches on the reality of being ‘famous’

Dwayne Johnson recently sat down for a candid chat and addressed his thoughts on fame, as well as its pros and cons.

The actor weighed in on it all with Vanity Fair and began by referencing the good parts about being famous and admitted, “Hands down without a shadow of a doubt, the best thing about being famous is making people happy.”

However, when asked about the downsides to fame, Dwayne added, “You’ll never hear me complain about fame. I know what the alternative is to not being famous.”

No matter what, “Fame is a blessing. I felt least comfortable in my own skin when I made the transition to Hollywood.” Back “When there was no blueprint for somebody like me, half black, half Samoan.”

They’d say “you can’t be big, you can’t go to the gym, you can’t call yourself The Rock. One of two things is gonna happen” in that situation,”



“you’re either gonna continue to go down that road, and that path, and you’re gonna be miserable. Or the other thing that’s gonna happen, you’re gonna say, [expletive] this [expletive].”



