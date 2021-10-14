 
Thursday October 14, 2021
Sam Asghari, Britney Spear will not crop their new puppy's ears: 'Educate yourself'

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 14, 2021
Sam Asghari  and Britney Spears   share nothing but love for their puppy Porsha.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Sam revealed that he and his   fiancée will not be cropping the ears of their Doberman puppy.

"First of all, we love her floppy ears," he said. "Two, she's a lover not a fighter. She's a protector. And three, it turns out that it's actually pretty cruel to do that to Dobermans or any dog. It's actually a fashion statement. It's something that people do for cosmetic reasons, and you know, all the other excuses that are out there."

Sam also urged people to educate themselves on the rights of animals and beware of any injustices.

"I highly recommend you educate yourself on these things," he concluded, assuring his followers that he was previously unaware of the effects of cropping a dog's ears. "I thought these dogs come up with their ears like that."

