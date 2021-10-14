‘The Crown’: Elizabeth Debicki is the spitting image of Princess Diana in new photos

Fans of The Crown are rejoicing as new photos from the set of the Netflix show have been making rounds of social media.
Leaked images from the set of the show have now emerged on social media, featuring Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s infamous trip to Italy.
British actor Elizabeth Debicki is seen looking like a spitting image of the late Princess of Wales as she waves with Dominic West’s Prince Charles standing beside her.
The actor can be seen wearing a colourful floral dress with shades while West rocked a crisp blue and tan suit.
The new photos show a recreated version of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ infamous Italy trip that they took with their sons in 1991 for their tenth wedding anniversary.
The fifth season of the show will feature an aged Princess Diana and Prince Charles as their matrimonial woes come to light in the 1990s.
Alicia Keys weighs in on the most emotional aspect to her son Egypt’s performance
Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on the negativity that arises from the toxic social media culture
'None of us are perfect. We all make mistakes,' says Sharon Osbourne
'I thought these dogs come up with their ears like that,' says Sam Asghari
Dwayne Johnson highlights the noteworthy attributes of what it means to be a man
Kumail Nanjiani is opening up about being made to feel uncomfortable on the set of his show Silicon Valley