‘The Crown’: Elizabeth Debicki is the spitting image of Princess Diana in new photos

Fans of The Crown are rejoicing as new photos from the set of the Netflix show have been making rounds of social media.



Leaked images from the set of the show have now emerged on social media, featuring Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s infamous trip to Italy.

British actor Elizabeth Debicki is seen looking like a spitting image of the late Princess of Wales as she waves with Dominic West’s Prince Charles standing beside her.

The actor can be seen wearing a colourful floral dress with shades while West rocked a crisp blue and tan suit.

The new photos show a recreated version of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ infamous Italy trip that they took with their sons in 1991 for their tenth wedding anniversary.

The fifth season of the show will feature an aged Princess Diana and Prince Charles as their matrimonial woes come to light in the 1990s.