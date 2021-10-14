Kim Kradashian and Kanye West proceed with divorce

Kim Kardashian has reportedly agreed to pay her estranged husband Kanye West $20 million for their sprawling Hidden Hills home amid their ongoing divorce.



Kim has shared the Hidden Hills estate with the 44-year-old rapper for seven years. At present, she lives there with their four children.

As per reports, negotiations were said to be 'extremely cordial' and Kim paid Kanye $20 million. The couple bought the mansion in 2014 for $20 million and Kanye led a complete redesign of the home.

Kanye West officially 'signed over his rights to the property' two weeks ago, making Kim Kardashian the sole owner of the property they purchased together seven years ago.