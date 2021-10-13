Kris Jenner pens touching note to Khloe Kardashian for her constant support

Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share the sweet words for Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner could not help but shower love on her daughter Khloe Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram, the momager penned a lengthy note to praise the Good American founder after she came out to support her sister Kim Kardashian for her Saturday Night Live performance.

"I just wanted to give a love and appreciation post to my beautiful daughter Khloé for being the most amazing, uplifting, cheerful, positive, most incredible cheerleader I have ever seen!!" Kris wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from SNL.

"There isn't a day that goes by that Khloé isn't always on our family group text encouraging, inspiring and lifting all of us up to be the best that we can be," the family matriarch continued.

"No matter what it is, she is there with kind, encouraging, positive words that really do make my whole day. Just listening to her talk about whichever sibling she is cheering on."







