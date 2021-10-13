Beatles’ Paul McCartney mocks rival band The Rolling Stones

British singer and The Beatles icon Paul McCartney is coming all guns blazing against rival rock band The Rolling Stones.

During an interview with The New Yorker, the singer called The Rolling Stones, a “blues cover band.”

“I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs,” he said.

This is certainly not the first time that the singer has slighted the rival rock group.

Back in April 2020, he said during a chat with Howard Stern: “They are rooted in the blues. When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues.”

“We had a little more influences … There’s a lot of differences and I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better,” he had said back then.

At the time, The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger had responded to McCartney’s comments on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show.

“The big difference, though, is, and sort of slightly seriously, is that the Rolling Stones is a big concert band in other decades and other areas when the Beatles never even did an arena tour, or Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system,” he said.

“They broke up before that business started, the touring business for real,” he added.

“They broke up before the touring business started for real…They [The Beatles] did that [Shea] stadium gig [in 1965]. But the Stones went on. We started stadium gigs in the 1970s and are still doing them now,” he said.