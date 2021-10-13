Dwayne Johnson rejoices over ‘Face Off’ success on YouTube

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and gushed over the overwhelming success of his first-ever debut rap titled Face Off.
The Rock shared the news over on his Instagram page and even captioned it with excitement and gratitude.
The post even included a video appreciation segment that features a teaser to the song and a text that reads, “Face Off #1 trending music video on YouTube.”
It also included a shout out highlighting the names of all the minds that worked to bring it to life, from Tech N9ne, Joey Cool, King Iso, and even Dwayne himself.
The caption going alongside the note read, “And now #FACEOFF is the #1 TRENDING VIDEO ON YOUTUBE!!!”
He also signed off adding, “Our video is bad [expletive] and brilliantly shot — edge, intensity, grit, quality & relentless energy. Check us out on @youtube and ENJOY OUR VIDEO!!”
