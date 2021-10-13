Tyga was released later after posting $50,000 in bail

Tyga arrested after facing domestic violence allegations

American actor Tyga was taken into custody on Tuesday on a felony domestic violence charge after he alleged of abusing his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson.

The Rack City rapper, born as Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood division, as revealed by the media relations division of the department.

The rapper was released later after posting $50,000 in bail.

After refusing to talk to the police at his home on Monday, Tyga had turned himself in on Tuesday.

Talking to TMZ, a source close to the rapper said that his ex-girlfriend and alleged victim Camaryn Swanson had showed up intoxicated at his doorstep on Monday night, and after he let her in, the situation went out of hand.

However, according to Swanson, the rapper had sent a car for her while they were in the middle of breaking up.

After leaving his house on Monday, the model, 22, had filed a police report against him.

“I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. When I tried to leave he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours,” wrote Swanson on her Instagram.

“I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself,” she added.