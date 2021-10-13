Piers Morgan mourns death of her family dog Kezzy

Former GMB presenter Piers Morgan has shared tragic news that his family dog Kezzy has died aged 14.
Morgan took to Instagram to share the sad news that his beloved family dog had died.
The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host paid tribute to his family’s four-legged friend in a sweet Instagram post to his 1.8 million followers.
Piers captioned the adorable photo of Kezzy snuggled up on a comfy chair, gazing puppy-eyed at the camera: "RIP Kezzy, 14.
"My parents’ wonderfully good-natured, intuitive, loyal, empathetic and lovable dog. She will be greatly missed by all of us.”
Kelly Osbourne, Erik Bragg split after a year of dating
David Beckham pays tribute to his daughter Harper and other inspirational women across the globe
Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were blessed with a baby boy on 21st August this year
Kylie Jenner is said to be "definitely ready" for baby number 2
Megan Fox opens up about suffering from body dysmorphia
UAE residents will have the opportunity to play games that are found in Squid Game