Piers Morgan mourns death of her family dog Kezzy

Former GMB presenter Piers Morgan has shared tragic news that his family dog Kezzy has died aged 14.

Morgan took to Instagram to share the sad news that his beloved family dog had died.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host paid tribute to his family’s four-legged friend in a sweet Instagram post to his 1.8 million followers.



Piers captioned the adorable photo of Kezzy snuggled up on a comfy chair, gazing puppy-eyed at the camera: "RIP Kezzy, 14.

"My parents’ wonderfully good-natured, intuitive, loyal, empathetic and lovable dog. She will be greatly missed by all of us.”