Trailer for 'Scream' movie starring Courteney Cox is out now

The film that serves as the fifth installment of the Scream film series is due to release next year

Courteney Cox on Tuesday shared the trailer for her upcoming film "Scream", the fifth installment of the Scream film series.



The film is a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4, and the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015.



David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton return to reprise their original roles. They are joined by franchise newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner.



The film is set to release on January 14, 2022



