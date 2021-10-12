Trailer for 'Scream' movie starring Courteney Cox is out now

Courteney Cox on Tuesday shared the trailer for her upcoming film "Scream", the fifth installment of the Scream film series.
The film is a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4, and the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015.
David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton return to reprise their original roles. They are joined by franchise newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner.
The film is set to release on January 14, 2022
Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were blessed with a baby boy on 21st August this year
Kylie Jenner is said to be "definitely ready" for baby number 2
Megan Fox opens up about suffering from body dysmorphia
UAE residents will have the opportunity to play games that are found in Squid Game
Jesy Nelson was accused of blackfishing after releasing her new song Boyz
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents to four children: daughters North, eight, Chicago, three and sons Saint,...