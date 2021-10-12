Ozge Torer shares trailer of 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3 episode 2

Turkish actress on Monday teased upcoming episode of hit TV series "Kurulus:Osman".

The historical series last week returned for the highly anticipated season 3. Ozge Torer, who plays Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey, took to her Instagram stories to share a clip from the upcoming episode.

The second episode of "Kurulus:Oman" would air on Wednesday on a Turkish channel.

The series is watched by millions of people worldwide .



