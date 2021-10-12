 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Ozge Torer shares trailer of 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3 episode 2

'Kurulus:Osman' next episode releases on Wednesday
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 12, 2021
Ozge Torer shares trailer of Kurulus:Osman season 3 episode 2

Turkish actress on Monday teased upcoming episode of hit TV series "Kurulus:Osman".

The historical series last week returned for the highly anticipated season 3. Ozge Torer, who plays Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey, took to her Instagram stories to share a clip from the upcoming episode.

Ozge Torer shares trailer of Kurulus:Osman season 3 episode 2

The second episode of "Kurulus:Oman" would air on Wednesday on a Turkish channel. 

The series is watched by millions of people worldwide .


More From Entertainment