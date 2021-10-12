Demi Lovato thinks term "alien" is insulting

Demi Lovato suggested the term 'alien' should be done away with as it sounds insulting to who it is directed at

Demi Lovato, an American singer, believes that the term "alien" is insulting and unpleasant to anyone hence, it should be banned.

In May, the 29-year-old musician embraced a non-binary identity and began using them/they pronouns. The singer suggested another term 'ET' for UFOs as the term "alien" is "derogatory."

"I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything," Demi Lovato said in an interview with Australia's PEDESTRRIAN.TV.

"That's why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that's a little tidbit. A little information that I learned."

Demi Lovato is now hosting the Peacock Original series 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato,' which is about UFO searches during road trips.

The topic of UFOs and aliens fascinates a lot of people accordingly, there are several misconceptions about them that have nothing to do with reality.

"I guess the ones that concern me are that they're destructive or that they'll come and take over the earth," Lovato said when questioned about the most common misunderstood concepts regarding aliens.