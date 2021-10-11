Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no interest in mending fences’ with Diana invite snub

 
Monday October 11, 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly have ‘no intentions of making things work’ with the royals
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 11, 2021

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no immediate intentions of mending their fences with the Firm, especially considering the recent Diana invite snub.

This claim’s been made by royal expert and author Penny Junor. During her interview with The Sun, she was quoted saying, “It is a great shame they are not coming.”

“The longer they stay away the greater the rift and the more difficult it is to come back from. They don't come back and the rift continues.”

Before concluding she added, “There is a lot of work to be done, it's a shame they can't come back. It shows they are not interested in making things work.”

