Timothée Chalamet unveils his first look as 'Willy Wonka'

Timothée Chalamet gives first look of himself as Willy Wonka from upcoming film 'Wonka'

Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet has finally revealed his much-awaited look as young Willy Wonka. The Call Me By Your Name actor gave his fans a glimpse into his first look from upcoming musical-movie titled, Wonka.

Chalamet, 25, turned to his Instagram on Sunday and posted two pictures of him as the famed Chocolatier. “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last … WONKA,” he captioned the post.

In the shared picture, the Little Women actor is seen wearing the character’s iconic chocolate brown top hat and a crushed velvet red coat, paired with a multi-colored scarf.

Chalamet will be the third actor to perform the iconic role. Actor Gene Wilder played the same role in the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Johnny Depp in the 2005 release, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

While the actor’s new look received lots of praise on social media, some of the actor’s celebrity friends also took to the comment section praise Chalamet for his stunning transformation in the character.

“Absolutely,” model Zendaya commented. Kiernan Shipka simply wrote, “OH MY GOD.” Rebel Wilson also commented, “All about this x.”

Paul King will be directing the upcoming film, which is slated to hit theaters on March 17, 2023. The cast also include actors, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman and Jim Carter.

Apart from playing Wonka, Chalamet will be seen in the upcoming science-fiction adventure Dune, out on 22 October.