 
Monday October 11, 2021
Drake shares sweet birthday tribute to son Adonis

Drake throws a racecar party to celebrate his only son Adonis' 4th birthday
Web Desk
October 11, 2021
Music giant Drake celebrated his  only son Adonis' 4th birthday  with a racecar party.

The rapper also posted  a loving birthday tribute to  Adonis. The 34-year-old rapper shared two pictures of himself and the youngster, captioning the first one: 'TEACHA. MORE LIFE KID,' using two pink heart emojis.

Drake's 94.3 million followers were treated to a snapshot of the father and son duo as they posed in front of a celebratory setup that featured grey, blue, red, and black balloons.

The birthday boy looked thrilled to be with his father as he wore a black getup of a t-shirt and trousers, rounded out by a pair of red, black, and white sneakers with white laces.

The birthday celebration comes as Drake has been slapped with a lawsuit regarding his 2019 collaboration No Guidance with Chris Brown.

