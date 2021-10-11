Drake shares sweet birthday tribute to son Adonis

Music giant Drake celebrated his only son Adonis' 4th birthday with a racecar party.
The rapper also posted a loving birthday tribute to Adonis. The 34-year-old rapper shared two pictures of himself and the youngster, captioning the first one: 'TEACHA. MORE LIFE KID,' using two pink heart emojis.
Drake's 94.3 million followers were treated to a snapshot of the father and son duo as they posed in front of a celebratory setup that featured grey, blue, red, and black balloons.
The birthday boy looked thrilled to be with his father as he wore a black getup of a t-shirt and trousers, rounded out by a pair of red, black, and white sneakers with white laces.
The birthday celebration comes as Drake has been slapped with a lawsuit regarding his 2019 collaboration No Guidance with Chris Brown.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are dating for a while now
The ceremony will be held on October 18, 2021
Former actress Meghan Markle is the wife of Prince Harry
Billie Eilish sang "No Time To Die" official theme song
Britney Spears reveals that she is writing a book
A school warned parents saying that they should not allow their child to watch Squid Game