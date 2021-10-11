Drake shares sweet birthday tribute to son Adonis

Music giant Drake celebrated his only son Adonis' 4th birthday with a racecar party.



The rapper also posted a loving birthday tribute to Adonis. The 34-year-old rapper shared two pictures of himself and the youngster, captioning the first one: 'TEACHA. MORE LIFE KID,' using two pink heart emojis.

Drake's 94.3 million followers were treated to a snapshot of the father and son duo as they posed in front of a celebratory setup that featured grey, blue, red, and black balloons.

The birthday boy looked thrilled to be with his father as he wore a black getup of a t-shirt and trousers, rounded out by a pair of red, black, and white sneakers with white laces.

The birthday celebration comes as Drake has been slapped with a lawsuit regarding his 2019 collaboration No Guidance with Chris Brown.