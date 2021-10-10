Aryan Khan arrest: Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Shah Rukh Khan for trying to save son

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Story to share a post that was seemingly directed to Shah Rukh Khan

Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on what she thinks Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug arrest.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress took a subtle but very obvious dig as she shared a post of Jackie Chan publically apologizing after his son was arrested in a drugs case in 2014.

The post read, "Jackie Chan officially apologized when his son was arrested in a drug case in 2014! He said ‘I’m ashamed of son’s act, this is my failure and I will not intervene to protect him’ and after this his son was jailed for 6 months and also apologized".



The actress shared the post writing, "#justsaying".

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court had refused to grant the 23-year-old bail, after which it was reported that Shah Rukh was "feeling helpless and broken" for not being able to help his son.

"[Shah Rukh Khan is] suffering from grief and anger. He is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father," the source told Bollywoodlife.com.