Yolanda shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Bella Hadid as she turns 25

Yolanda Hadid shared a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Bella Hadid, who turned 25 on Saturday, saying “I’m so incredibly proud of the resilient young woman you’ve become”.



Taking to Instagram, Yolanda posted childhood photos with Bella along with a lengthy note to wish her on the special day.

She said “Happy birthday my forever baby girl - I’am so incredibly proud of the resilient young woman you’ve become while navigating life with such kindness and grace!!

“The brightest stars rise out of darkness and a shining star is what you are my sweet angel, don’t let anyone or anything ever dim that beautiful light within you!”

“Your greatest asset is not the exterior beauty people see but your inner beauty the magnetic force you carry within your heart, the Magic we all feel when you touch our lives........”

“Thank you giving me the greatest gift of motherhood and allowing me to guide you while learning so much about myself...,” Yolanda said and added “Wishing you a happy and healthy next journey around the sun knowing I’m right beside you to love and support through all the ups and downs of life!! #HappyBirthday #Bella”.







