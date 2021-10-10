Jesy Nelson was kicked out from Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall’s following tab

Little Mix members snub Jesy Nelson on Instagram after recent scandal

British girl-band Little Mix has cut ties with their former member Jesy Nelson following her recent black fishing debacle.

The singer was kicked out from Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall’s following tab on Instagram after the release of her debut solo single BOYZ.

Right before her big release, Nelson unfollowed everyone on Instagram, except Nicky Minaj and Diddy.

Nelson was accused of 'black fishing' -- altering one's appearance to appear Black or racially ambiguous -- following the release of her debut solo single, BOYZ, featuring Nicki Minaj.

Clearing the air, Nelson had said that she was aware that she is a white British woman.

"The whole time I was in Little Mix I never got any of that. And then I came out of [the band] and people all of a sudden were saying it," she said.

"I wasn't on social media around that time, so I let my team [deal with it], because that was when I'd just left. But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That's all I know; it's what I grew up on,” she shared.