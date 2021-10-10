David Harbour hints his ‘Stranger Things’ character is getting a ‘rebirth’

Hollywood star David Harbour has come forth to share what is in store for Stranger Things fans as the upcoming season gets ready for a release.

While appearing on the Main Stage at the Javits Center in NYC on Saturday, Harbour said that fans expect a “tremendous arc of redemption.”

"There's a rebirth to him this season and a coming to terms with this toxicity that he's carried around and this trauma, really, which is where it comes from, and him struggling with that," Harbour said.

Harbour went on to say that fans have experienced "all kinds of complicated feelings about him."

"Even in season two in terms of his relationship with Eleven [played by Millie Bobby Brown], it started to get messed up in terms of his control issues," he shared.

"And then in season three, a lot of people had mixed reactions to him being a bit of a toxic masculinity aspect to him, which is very much an '80s rom-com trope that we were playing with,” he added.

The actor further said that Hopper had quite a few redeeming qualities.

"He's rough around the edges. The thing about him that I love is he will die for your children. He puts himself in harm's way. He isn't self-aware and he might not be the nicest guy, but at the end of the day, he shows up and does what needs to be done,” he said.

"I think that's been part of the journey with him, is to show all these different colors," he added.