Jesy Nelson says she know she is a 'white woman' after blackfishing allegations 

Famed singer Jesy Nelson has addressed circulating claims accusing her of blackfishing her recently-release music video.
While talking to Vulture, the former Little Mix member said that she was aware that she is a white British woman.
"The whole time I was in Little Mix I never got any of that. And then I came out of [the band] and people all of a sudden were saying it," she said.
"I wasn't on social media around that time, so I let my team [deal with it], because that was when I'd just left. But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That's all I know; it's what I grew up on,” she shared.
Nelson's publicist late told the outlet in a statement: "I take all those comments made seriously. I would never intentionally do anything to make myself look racially ambiguous, so that's why I was initially shocked that the term was directed at me."
The pop star was accused of 'black fishing' -- altering one's appearance to appear Black or racially ambiguous -- following the release of her debut solo single, BOYZ, featuring Nicki Minaj.
Adele excitedly shares a sneak peek of her upcoming single ‘Easy on Me’ on Instagram
David Harbour said that Hopper had quite a few redeeming qualities
Queen Elizabeth was “sympathetic” towards Princess Diana after her marriage with Charles hit the rocks
Kristen Stewart said she was quite excited for the part of Princess Diana
Michael Keaton plays a doctor in a small mining town, and Dawson a government narcotics agent
Prince Andrew is facing some serious allegations in the United States