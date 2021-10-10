Jesy Nelson was accused of 'black fishing' -- altering one's appearance to appear Black or racially ambiguous

Jesy Nelson was accused of 'black fishing' -- altering one's appearance to appear Black or racially ambiguous

Jesy Nelson says she know she is a 'white woman' after blackfishing allegations

Famed singer Jesy Nelson has addressed circulating claims accusing her of blackfishing her recently-release music video.

While talking to Vulture, the former Little Mix member said that she was aware that she is a white British woman.

"The whole time I was in Little Mix I never got any of that. And then I came out of [the band] and people all of a sudden were saying it," she said.

"I wasn't on social media around that time, so I let my team [deal with it], because that was when I'd just left. But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That's all I know; it's what I grew up on,” she shared.

Nelson's publicist late told the outlet in a statement: "I take all those comments made seriously. I would never intentionally do anything to make myself look racially ambiguous, so that's why I was initially shocked that the term was directed at me."

The pop star was accused of 'black fishing' -- altering one's appearance to appear Black or racially ambiguous -- following the release of her debut solo single, BOYZ, featuring Nicki Minaj.