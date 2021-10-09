'Peaky Blinders' actor Cillian Murphy to play scientist in Christopher Nolan movie

The film titled "Oppenheimer" is about the theoretical physicist is due to be released on July 2023.

Cillian Murphy will essay the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in an upcoming film on the life of the famous scientist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb" .

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film is due to release in July 2023.

The film titled "Oppenheimer" is about the theoretical physicist is due to be released on July 2023.



The "Peaky Blinders" star earlier worked with Nolan in Inception' and 'Dunkirk' director for 'Oppenheimer'

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

The movie will be written and directed by Nolan, who will also produce alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven.