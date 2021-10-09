Queen Elizabeth wishes her cousin on 85th birthday

Royal fans are sending Birthday wishes to Prince Edward who turned 86 on Saturday.
The Royal Family account of Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members shared a picture of the Duke of Kent as it extended birthday greetings to hi.
" Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent a happy birthday today!," read the caption.
Prince Edward is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II through their fathers, Prince George, Duke of Kent, and King George VI.
Edward's mother Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark was also a first cousin of the Queen's husband Prince Philip
