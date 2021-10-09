 
Saturday October 09, 2021
October 09, 2021
GEO LSA 2021: Top five best dressed stars of the grand event

While the Geo Lux Style Awards 2021 red carpet is being rolled out on Saturday evening, several Pakistani celebrities stunned in the glamorous fashion as they arrived at the grand event.

Shahbaz Shigri and Tapu Javeri are regarded as the best dressed male actor while best dressed female stars include Resham, Mira Sethi and Mansha Pasha.

Take A Look At Best Dressed Male Stars

Take A Look At Best Dressed Female Stars

Other showbiz stars who looked stylish at the Geo Lux Style Awards include Nomi Ansari, Meera, Emmad Irfani, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (best known as HSY) and others.

