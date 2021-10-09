GEO LSA 2021: Top five best dressed stars of the grand event

While the Geo Lux Style Awards 2021 red carpet is being rolled out on Saturday evening, several Pakistani celebrities stunned in the glamorous fashion as they arrived at the grand event.
Shahbaz Shigri and Tapu Javeri are regarded as the best dressed male actor while best dressed female stars include Resham, Mira Sethi and Mansha Pasha.
Take A Look At Best Dressed Male Stars
Take A Look At Best Dressed Female Stars
Other showbiz stars who looked stylish at the Geo Lux Style Awards include Nomi Ansari, Meera, Emmad Irfani, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (best known as HSY) and others.
