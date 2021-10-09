Kristen Stewart felt 'disloyal' to Princess Diana while filming ‘Spencer’

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart has earned massive praise for her jaw-dropping transformation in upcoming film Spencer.

Ahead of the film’s release, the actress, who is playing the role of Lady Diana in the upcoming movie, opened up about her experiences while playing the late Princess of Wales.

In her latest interview with The Daily Mail via People, the Twilight famed actress revealed that there was one moment while filming Spencer when she felt 'disloyal' to the Princess.

Stewart said, "I'm not a mum yet ... It's the one part of playing her [Princess Diana] that I felt disloyal about." She confessed this while referring to Princess Diana being a mother to Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Princess' sons were also shown in the movie. Actor Jack Nielsen will be seen in the role Prince William, 15, and Prince Harry, 12, will be played by Freddie Spry.

The Charlie's Angels actress has attracted rave reviews for her performance in the film. Stewart's fans and film critiques have lauded her acting and accent in the trailer of the film released recently.

The official synopsis of Pablo Larrain-directorial reveals the film to be set on a weekend in 1991: “December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’s marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting, and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

Spencer will hit the theatres on November 5, 2021.